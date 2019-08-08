Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/25/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 173,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

