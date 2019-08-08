Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/7/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/25/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2019 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2019 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 173,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.65.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
