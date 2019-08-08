Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM):

7/31/2019 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian was given a new $152.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

7/24/2019 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

7/24/2019 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2019 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/26/2019 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $114.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.12. 1,160,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.65, a PEG ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

