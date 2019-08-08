Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY):

8/7/2019 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

7/25/2019 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

7/22/2019 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/19/2019 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

7/12/2019 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

7/5/2019 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

6/27/2019 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 70,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. J Sainsbury plc has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.