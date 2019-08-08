Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2019 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/6/2019 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/25/2019 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2019 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2019 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2019 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 2,517,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,351,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

