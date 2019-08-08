Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/18/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

7/18/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

7/16/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

6/28/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

6/25/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,327. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.39. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

