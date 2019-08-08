Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/14/2019 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

