Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baxter International (BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2019 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Baxter International was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Baxter International was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Baxter International was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter continues to benefit from its core Advanced Surgery, Renal Care and Acute Therapies units. Baxter’s surgical portfolio is expected to rake in huge profits on the back of products like FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant among others. The company has received approval for faster preparation of Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, announced the availability of a NantHealth digital health solution and planned U.S. launch of Clinolipid during the first quarter. Driven by these factors, Baxter outperformed its industry in a year's time. Meanwhile, Baxter’s Medication Delivery and Clinical Nutrition units have seen sluggishness in recent times. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech markets is indicative of dull prospects.”

6/20/2019 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BAX stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Baxter International Inc alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.