Washington Trust Bank Sells 832 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,618,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $20,685,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 246.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 318.8% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 341,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

