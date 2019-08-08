Washington Trust Bank Sells 514 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 59.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,953,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,315 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,253.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 195.7% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 58.2% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 270,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,446.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 279,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,835. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 739,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

