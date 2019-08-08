Washington Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.