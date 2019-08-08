Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.73 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007655 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

