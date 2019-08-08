Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $129.37. 41,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,047. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.84.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $70.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.