Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading Down 13.8%

Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s stock price fell 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.01 and last traded at $114.01, 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.47.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

