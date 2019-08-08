W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.31

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 61811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 452,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 13,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

