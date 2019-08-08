W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes $6.62 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128,850. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

