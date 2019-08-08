Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down to $50.07

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $50.07. Voya Financial shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 50,006 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 102.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 158,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80,224 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 291,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,525 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 91,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 59,469 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.