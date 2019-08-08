Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €184.21 ($214.20).

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Volkswagen stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €144.28 ($167.77). The stock had a trading volume of 733,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

