Vita Mobile Systems (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Vita Mobile Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:VMSI) shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 75,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 240,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Vita Mobile Systems (OTCMKTS:VMSI)

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc operates as a technology company. The company focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media app that makes it easy to illustrate, record, and share life's events creating an immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Mobile Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Mobile Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.