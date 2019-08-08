VisionX (VNX) Tops One Day Volume of $84,714.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $854,167.00 and approximately $84,714.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00260304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.01213357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00092128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001995 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

