Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. 46,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,856. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $91.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

