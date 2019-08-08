Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.85. 109,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.64. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

