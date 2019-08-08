Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,050. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

