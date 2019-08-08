Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 53,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $207.37. 1,046,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,698. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.89.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.