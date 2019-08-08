Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 103.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,702.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 74.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,957 shares of company stock worth $1,788,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 1,022,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,599. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

