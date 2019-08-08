Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 8,100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,278,000 after purchasing an additional 408,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 556,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,658 shares of company stock worth $12,417,641 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. DA Davidson cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.