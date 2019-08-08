Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gartner by 39.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gartner by 125.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

