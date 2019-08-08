Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $8.70 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In related news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,775.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,737 shares of company stock worth $1,027,724. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,509. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

