Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,007. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

