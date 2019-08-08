Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.31 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,948 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 678,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 233,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.