Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 127,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. 936,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,327. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

