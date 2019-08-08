Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $29.67. Viacom shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 5,537,302 shares traded.

The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Get Viacom alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAB. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Viacom by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.