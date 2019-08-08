VestChain Reaches Market Cap of $67.60 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $67.60 million and $207,620.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VestChain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01209767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00091445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

