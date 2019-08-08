Vertical Group Upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to “Positive”

Vertical Group upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lowered Roku from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.87.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $21.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,211,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,535.13 and a beta of 2.04. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $41,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $2,616,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,733 shares of company stock worth $65,926,042 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $117,951,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,553,000 after buying an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $40,282,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $12,863,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

