Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,574. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
