Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 13,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,696. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $2,959,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $5,069,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $7,497,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.