Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $138.89 Average PT from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.02. 9,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $155.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

