Vereit (NYSE:VER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vereit (NYSE:VER) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vereit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,948,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,680. Vereit has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vereit by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vereit by 2,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

