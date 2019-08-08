Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 470,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,871. The company has a market cap of $295.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $46,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

