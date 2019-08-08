Vectrus’ (VEC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VEC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:VEC opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vectrus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Vectrus by 17.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

