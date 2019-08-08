Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.63, 3,135,787 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,410,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

