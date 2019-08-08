Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €72.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VAR1 stock opened at €73.80 ($85.81) on Wednesday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €22.42 ($26.07) and a fifty-two week high of €71.60 ($83.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.82.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

