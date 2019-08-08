Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.54. 391,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

