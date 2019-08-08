Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $363,687,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,768 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42.

