VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV BNDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

