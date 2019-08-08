ValuEngine Lowers BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to Buy

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.26.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

