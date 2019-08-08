ValuEngine Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Sell

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 106,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.