ValuEngine Downgrades SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Sell

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.56.

SIVB opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,547 shares of company stock worth $2,022,768 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

