ValuEngine Downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Hold

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Square has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,553,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

