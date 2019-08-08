ValuEngine Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 45,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 842,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,242,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.