Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Valero Energy worth $153,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,463,000 after purchasing an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,595,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,973,000 after purchasing an additional 204,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,453,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.